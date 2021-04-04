Phocas Financial Corp. Grows Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,472 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.18% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,149,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,327,000 after buying an additional 919,957 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,879,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,615,000 after buying an additional 35,660 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 3,438.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,456,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 4,330,161 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,864,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,756,000 after buying an additional 46,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,450,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,578,000 after buying an additional 385,110 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $104,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.49. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

