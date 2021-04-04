Phocas Financial Corp. Has $4.57 Million Holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 44,708 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.22% of PDC Energy worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist upped their price target on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.07.

Shares of PDCE opened at $35.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $278.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.83 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $617,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,388.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

