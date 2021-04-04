Phocas Financial Corp. Has $5.15 Million Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,709 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.24% of South Jersey Industries worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 505.6% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on SJI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.63.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $485.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.04%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.