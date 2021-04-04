Phocas Financial Corp. Has $5.27 Million Stock Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,216 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.28% of Hostess Brands worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Hostess Brands by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 875.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Hostess Brands during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $16.18.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.57.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

