Phocas Financial Corp. Has $6.18 Million Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,175 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.70% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $6,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of AHH stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $44.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.99 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

