Phocas Financial Corp. Has $6.27 Million Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,554 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 1.00% of Global Medical REIT worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,410,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,542,000 after purchasing an additional 257,019 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,706,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,293,000 after purchasing an additional 53,164 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 936,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 272,261 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 800,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after buying an additional 33,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after buying an additional 61,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $704.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.38 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $14.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. On average, analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

