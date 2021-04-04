Phocas Financial Corp. Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,237 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.36% of Air Transport Services Group worth $6,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 417.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael L. Berger sold 6,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $212,254.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,412.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $307,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,392,647.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,354 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ATSG opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 0.71. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.98 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average is $28.52.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $399.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.65 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATSG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

