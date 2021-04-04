Phocas Financial Corp. Has $7.64 Million Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,645 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 77,413 shares during the quarter. American Eagle Outfitters makes up about 1.2% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.23% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $7,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,179,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,995,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,234 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000.

NYSE:AEO opened at $29.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.60. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

In related news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $107,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,161. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEO. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

