Phocas Financial Corp. Increases Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Asbury Automotive Group accounts for 1.3% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.31% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $8,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $119,387.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,860 shares in the company, valued at $798,109.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $773,723.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,944,335.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABG shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.13.

NYSE:ABG opened at $196.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.74 and a one year high of $269.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

