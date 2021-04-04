Phocas Financial Corp. Invests $3.70 Million in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 208,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.60% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUTH opened at $24.93 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $871.60 million, a PE ratio of -67.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $77.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. Research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RUTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

