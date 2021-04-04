Phocas Financial Corp. Invests $4.60 Million in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 233,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.37% of Unisys as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UIS. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Unisys during the fourth quarter worth about $22,413,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Unisys by 13.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,229,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,477,000 after buying an additional 1,086,000 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Unisys during the fourth quarter worth about $788,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Unisys by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 973,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,155,000 after buying an additional 391,439 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Unisys by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,376,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,088,000 after buying an additional 265,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Unisys in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $98,640.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at $953,996.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UIS opened at $25.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $27.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.17 million. Unisys had a net margin of 41.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

