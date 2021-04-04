Phocas Financial Corp. Lowers Stock Holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 30,701 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.31% of G-III Apparel Group worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,806,000 after buying an additional 728,688 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at $826,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 784,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after buying an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 694,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after buying an additional 12,772 shares during the period. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,866,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.06.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $526.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

