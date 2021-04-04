Phocas Financial Corp. Lowers Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 656,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162,218 shares during the period. Independence Realty Trust accounts for about 1.3% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.64% of Independence Realty Trust worth $8,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 55,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $15.76.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

