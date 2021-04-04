Phocas Financial Corp. Makes New $3.75 Million Investment in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 179,520 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.33% of Great Western Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWB stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.00. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.48 million. Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 137.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.50%.

In related news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GWB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Great Western Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

