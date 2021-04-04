Phocas Financial Corp. Makes New $5.37 Million Investment in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 366,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,366,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.45% of Ferro at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferro by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferro by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at $13,275,085.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FOE opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -283.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67. Ferro Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $259.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.61 million. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ferro from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

