Phocas Financial Corp. Makes New $6.37 Million Investment in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 156,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.10% of Kohl’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KSS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,956,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,152 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth $21,865,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter worth $18,530,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $762,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $29,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $64.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average is $38.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.38 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 20.58%.

Several research analysts have commented on KSS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cleveland Research raised shares of Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. FIG Partners raised shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.28.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

