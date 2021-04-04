Phocas Financial Corp. Makes New Investment in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 302,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,485,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.18% of APi Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,776,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,443,000 after buying an additional 992,497 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,245,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,353,000 after buying an additional 501,553 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,533,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,981,000 after buying an additional 1,787,565 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,159,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,972,000 after buying an additional 509,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APi Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of APi Group stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.80.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

