Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases 62,643 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 62,643 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.40% of Methode Electronics worth $5,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

In other news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 13,979 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $634,506.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,029,552.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darren Dawson sold 9,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $383,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,979 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,777 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MEI stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.74. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $47.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.