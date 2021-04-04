Phocas Financial Corp. Raises Holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 86.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,494 shares during the period. Avient makes up about 1.2% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.20% of Avient worth $7,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVNT. TheStreet upgraded Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.64.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $47.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $51.94.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.09 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

