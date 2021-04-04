Phocas Financial Corp. Reduces Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,831 shares during the period. Pacific Premier Bancorp makes up approximately 1.2% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.27% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $8,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPBI. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $43.52 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 103.62 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $191.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $1,137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,403,862.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $256,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,880,162. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PPBI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and passbook savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

