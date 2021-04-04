Phocas Financial Corp. Reduces Holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,811 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.11% of QTS Realty Trust worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QTS. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period.

NYSE:QTS opened at $64.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.54. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.88 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.72.

In other news, Director John W. Barter sold 10,761 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $678,050.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,117.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,282,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,758 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,921 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

