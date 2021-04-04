Phocas Financial Corp. Reduces Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,476 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.14% of Terreno Realty worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,523,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $64.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.76.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.06%.

TRNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

