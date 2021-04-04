Phocas Financial Corp. Reduces Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,888 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.30% of Avanos Medical worth $6,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 10,866 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.64 and a 200 day moving average of $43.35.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

