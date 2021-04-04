Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 101,710 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 101,710 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 1.79% of Heritage Insurance worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 494.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 29.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 26.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NYSE HRTG opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.38. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.26%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

