Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 12,368 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,760 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,368 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.21% of Plexus worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Plexus by 206.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Plexus by 7.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Plexus by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after purchasing an additional 41,769 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Plexus by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $93.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.95. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $94.66.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.12 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total value of $367,791.54. Also, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 113,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,331,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,763 shares of company stock worth $2,495,824 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

