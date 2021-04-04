Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 158,000 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 158,000 shares during the quarter. F.N.B. makes up approximately 1.1% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.24% of F.N.B. worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 20.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 50.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 221,368 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 531,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $13.82.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

