Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 16,676 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,676 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.40% of Materion worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTRN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Materion by 69.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Materion during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Materion during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTRN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Materion from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NYSE MTRN opened at $67.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.37. Materion Co. has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $80.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Materion had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $339.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.15 million. Equities analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center markets in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

