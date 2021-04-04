Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 16,842 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,737 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,842 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.19% of Progress Software worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Progress Software by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Progress Software by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 38,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Progress Software by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,039 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Progress Software by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $45.04 on Friday. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average is $41.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $131.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

PRGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

