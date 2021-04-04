Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 16,966 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,966 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.09% of Portland General Electric worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,415,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,164,000 after acquiring an additional 702,858 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 809,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,632,000 after acquiring an additional 421,621 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,528,000 after purchasing an additional 338,776 shares during the period. Coann Capital LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $9,626,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $8,779,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

POR stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $53.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.62.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on POR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.