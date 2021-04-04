Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 2,199 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,199 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX opened at $97.23 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $97.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.09.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

