Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 29,237 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 29,237 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.15% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. THB Asset Management raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 17,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $116.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.87. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEIS. Citigroup lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

