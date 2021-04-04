Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 29,826 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,826 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.17% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

NYSE HGV opened at $38.00 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.71 and a beta of 2.26.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

