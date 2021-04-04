Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 31,719 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,719 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.13% of Rexnord worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Rexnord by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 2.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 4.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rexnord stock opened at $47.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average of $39.22. Rexnord Co. has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $51.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is 17.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

