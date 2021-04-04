Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 45,066 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,066 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.10% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPP. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $56,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $27.87 on Friday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 199.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $203.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.80 million. Research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.26%.

Several research firms have commented on HPP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

