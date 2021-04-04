Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 48,425 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,425 shares during the quarter. Nexstar Media Group accounts for 1.3% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.18% of Nexstar Media Group worth $8,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

In other news, Director Martin Pompadur sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,227,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $114,428.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 133,228 shares of company stock worth $20,353,973 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $142.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $163.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

