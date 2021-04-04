Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 54,298 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,298 shares during the quarter. Clearway Energy accounts for approximately 1.3% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.14% of Clearway Energy worth $8,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 20,269 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 323.8% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 307,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after acquiring an additional 234,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.99.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.324 per share. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently -1,300.00%.

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $52,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,126. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CWEN shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.