Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 62,785 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,785 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.26% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 575.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.68.

PEB opened at $24.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.49.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $74.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 80.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.52%.

