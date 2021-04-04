Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 79,904 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79,904 shares during the quarter. Sterling Construction accounts for about 1.1% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 1.40% of Sterling Construction worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Sterling Construction by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 261,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 38,195 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Sterling Construction by 19.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 284,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 45,996 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Sterling Construction by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sterling Construction by 537.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 464,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 391,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at about $695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $661.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.43. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $347.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

