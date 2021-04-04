Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 8,564 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,564 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.11% of Primerica worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 473.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.83.

NYSE PRI opened at $151.26 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.49 and a fifty-two week high of $157.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $594.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.30%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total value of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

