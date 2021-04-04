Phocas Financial Corp. Trims Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 132,269 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.69% of Modine Manufacturing worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 7.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,948,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after buying an additional 275,943 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 855,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after buying an additional 19,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 35.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 76,950 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49. The firm has a market cap of $777.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, February 7th.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

