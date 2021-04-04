Phoenix Global (PHB) Achieves Market Cap of $78.65 Million

Phoenix Global (CURRENCY:PHB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Phoenix Global has a market capitalization of $78.65 million and $4.68 million worth of Phoenix Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenix Global token can now be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoenix Global has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00076006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00053141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.25 or 0.00314449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00019893 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006438 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Phoenix Global Token Profile

Phoenix Global (CRYPTO:PHB) is a token. Phoenix Global’s total supply is 3,511,847,074 tokens. Phoenix Global’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china . Phoenix Global’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com . The official website for Phoenix Global is www.redpulse.com/landing

