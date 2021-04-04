Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Reaches $0.0181 on Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $289.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,225.78 or 0.99778118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00035660 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010434 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $542.81 or 0.00930175 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $261.53 or 0.00448169 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.49 or 0.00316152 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00094600 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,317,412 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

