PhoenixDAO Hits One Day Volume of $2.19 Million (PHNX)

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $9.84 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 80.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

