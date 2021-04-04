PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. PhoenixDAO has a market cap of $10.29 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded 107% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00052155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020109 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $395.53 or 0.00679358 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00070135 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00027903 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

