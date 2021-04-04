Phoneum Trading Up 129.3% This Week (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 134% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, Phoneum has traded 129.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phoneum token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoneum has a market cap of $800,791.10 and $101,018.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00053636 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00019963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.22 or 0.00687461 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00070545 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00027591 BTC.

PHT is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,263,743 tokens. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

