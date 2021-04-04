Phore (PHR) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phore has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $11.79 million and approximately $29,662.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 120.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00024185 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Phore

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,670,915 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.