Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DOC. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 553,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 38,484 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,302,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 164,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,731,000 after acquiring an additional 404,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.70.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

