PIBBLE (PIB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.90 Million

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One PIBBLE token can now be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. PIBBLE has a market cap of $293.55 million and approximately $10.90 million worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded up 163.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PIBBLE alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00052788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00020002 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.42 or 0.00698261 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00070782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00027962 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE (PIB) is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,347,690,000 tokens. PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PIBBLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIBBLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.