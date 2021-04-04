Pigeoncoin Reaches Market Cap of $5.25 Million (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $5.25 million and $193,925.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006797 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000118 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000035 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

