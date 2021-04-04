Pillar (PLR) Trading Up 35.9% Over Last Week

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Pillar has a total market cap of $12.91 million and approximately $153,958.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pillar has traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar. One Pillar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0498 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pillar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00052627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00020115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $406.00 or 0.00695576 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00070891 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00027952 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.